In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
US and Ukrainian First Ladies to meet "out of courtesy" - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Olena Zelenska and Melania Trump will meet at the UN General Assembly, but it will not be a classic meeting.

US and Ukrainian First Ladies to meet "out of courtesy" - CNN

US First Lady Melania Trump will greet her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska during a meeting at the UN General Assembly in New York "out of courtesy." This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to Mark Beckman, Senior Advisor to the US First Lady, Olena Zelenska has repeatedly asked Melania Trump for a meeting. However, a classic bilateral meeting between the wives of the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States will not take place.

Nothing official is planned. Since our first lady is very polite, she will say hello today, but no serious table talks, no meetings are planned.

- Beckman said.

Recall

On August 18, Ukrainian President Zelensky handed Trump a copy of a letter that his wife Olena sent to Melania Trump regarding the fate of Ukrainian children, expressing gratitude for her letter to Putin.

Later, Donald Trump stated that he deliberately did not open the letter that Volodymyr Zelensky handed him from his wife Olena to Melania Trump.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrived at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, September 23.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Donald Trump
New York City
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine