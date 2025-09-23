US and Ukrainian First Ladies to meet "out of courtesy" - CNN

US First Lady Melania Trump will greet her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska during a meeting at the UN General Assembly in New York "out of courtesy." This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to Mark Beckman, Senior Advisor to the US First Lady, Olena Zelenska has repeatedly asked Melania Trump for a meeting. However, a classic bilateral meeting between the wives of the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States will not take place.

Nothing official is planned. Since our first lady is very polite, she will say hello today, but no serious table talks, no meetings are planned. - Beckman said.

Recall

On August 18, Ukrainian President Zelensky handed Trump a copy of a letter that his wife Olena sent to Melania Trump regarding the fate of Ukrainian children, expressing gratitude for her letter to Putin.

Later, Donald Trump stated that he deliberately did not open the letter that Volodymyr Zelensky handed him from his wife Olena to Melania Trump.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrived at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, September 23.