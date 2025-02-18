US and several European partners do not support Ukraine's membership in NATO - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 41804 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 66887 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104120 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 70683 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116225 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100808 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112971 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116681 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152561 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115162 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 67609 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109330 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82079 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 48298 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 75786 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104115 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116221 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152558 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143276 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175657 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33963 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 75808 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133981 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135875 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164170 views
Actual
US and several European partners do not support Ukraine's membership in NATO - Zelenskyy

US and several European partners do not support Ukraine's membership in NATO - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33667 views

The United States and some European partners do not support Ukraine's accession to NATO. Zelenskyy is offering alternative security guarantees, including the possibility of deploying a military contingent of partners.

America and several European partners do not support Ukraine's membership in NATO. Therefore, other options for security guarantees remain, including a military contingent.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Turkish leader Erdogan, UNN reports .

Ukraine needs to know from whom it can really expect security guarantees, who is able to give them, and who will actually provide them. This is not only about goodwill, it is about the strength of the country. Security guarantees are needed to prevent a repeat of this terrible war. And not because we are afraid of the Russian army and that it will occupy us, but because in any war there will be victims again. We do not want this

- Zelensky said. 

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine does not hear support from the United States for strong security guarantees, such as joining NATO.

Today, Europe, NATO countries, and the United States could certainly provide Ukraine with this hope, faith in strong security guarantees. The belief that Ukraine will become a NATO member. But we do not hear such support from the United States today. We know that they and a few other European partners do not support Ukraine's membership in NATO. I believe that this is a great desire of Russia and it coincides with this result

Zelenskyy stated that he does not intend to go along with ultimatums from the Russian Federation18.02.25, 15:55 • 130463 views

The President explained what guarantees may still be in effect.

Then there are security guarantees that can work: a strong Ukrainian army and possibly the presence of troops from other European countries, the United States, and our partners. I am not talking only about the European Union, but about the whole of Europe. We can discuss the issue of the contingent. I also raised this issue today at a meeting with President Erdogan. It is too early to talk about the results of this format of security guarantees, but it is necessary. As the president (of Turkey - ed.) said, the dynamics of this war have accelerated greatly, and diplomacy has accelerated, whether we like it or not, it is a fact

- Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that Ukraine does not recognize the Ukrainian territories legally occupied by Russia. 

Zelensky on military contingent: the question is which countries are ready for it18.02.25, 16:48 • 22140 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising