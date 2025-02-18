US and several European partners do not support Ukraine's membership in NATO - Zelenskyy

America and several European partners do not support Ukraine's membership in NATO. Therefore, other options for security guarantees remain, including a military contingent.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Turkish leader Erdogan, UNN reports .

Ukraine needs to know from whom it can really expect security guarantees, who is able to give them, and who will actually provide them. This is not only about goodwill, it is about the strength of the country. Security guarantees are needed to prevent a repeat of this terrible war. And not because we are afraid of the Russian army and that it will occupy us, but because in any war there will be victims again. We do not want this - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine does not hear support from the United States for strong security guarantees, such as joining NATO.

Today, Europe, NATO countries, and the United States could certainly provide Ukraine with this hope, faith in strong security guarantees. The belief that Ukraine will become a NATO member. But we do not hear such support from the United States today. We know that they and a few other European partners do not support Ukraine's membership in NATO. I believe that this is a great desire of Russia and it coincides with this result

Zelenskyy stated that he does not intend to go along with ultimatums from the Russian Federation

The President explained what guarantees may still be in effect.

Then there are security guarantees that can work: a strong Ukrainian army and possibly the presence of troops from other European countries, the United States, and our partners. I am not talking only about the European Union, but about the whole of Europe. We can discuss the issue of the contingent. I also raised this issue today at a meeting with President Erdogan. It is too early to talk about the results of this format of security guarantees, but it is necessary. As the president (of Turkey - ed.) said, the dynamics of this war have accelerated greatly, and diplomacy has accelerated, whether we like it or not, it is a fact - Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that Ukraine does not recognize the Ukrainian territories legally occupied by Russia.

