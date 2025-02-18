US and Russia have started negotiations in Saudi Arabia - Russian media

Negotiations between US and Russia delegations have begun in Saudi Arabia, reported Russian media on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Negotiations between Russia and US delegations have begun in Riyadh", - reported one of the state Russian media.

No details are available yet.

The negotiations follow after last week when US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ordered senior officials to begin negotiations on the war he had repeatedly promised to end during his presidential campaign.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Saturday, has arrived in Saudi Arabia and will meet with Russian officials along with Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and White House Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitkoff, as reported by Reuters US lawmaker and a source.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov have arrived in Riyadh to participate in the negotiations between Moscow and Washington.

Supplement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not participate in the US-Russian negotiations this week in Riyadh, but this week he will travel to Saudi Arabia for separate negotiations with Saudi Arabian officials.