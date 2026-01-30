US and Russia on the verge of an uncontrolled arms race for the first time since the Cold War - Media

$42.850.08
51.240.01
ukenru
06:51 PM • 3366 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
06:30 PM • 6586 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 9500 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 8614 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 11906 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 15358 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 17652 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 19588 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 20868 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 24945 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
4.5m/s
81%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditionsJanuary 30, 10:58 AM • 20962 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 19442 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 20163 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideoJanuary 30, 01:24 PM • 11100 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 15857 views
Publications
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 9500 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhoto04:26 PM • 10582 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 15895 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 20207 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 79266 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 306:42 PM • 2144 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideo06:12 PM • 2598 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhoto05:25 PM • 3564 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhoto03:51 PM • 6860 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideoJanuary 30, 01:24 PM • 11136 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
Series

US and Russia on the verge of an uncontrolled arms race for the first time since the Cold War - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The new START-3 treaty expires on February 5, which could lead to no limits on long-range nuclear arsenals. Putin proposed extending the treaty for a year, but Trump did not respond.

US and Russia on the verge of an uncontrolled arms race for the first time since the Cold War - Media

The United States and Russia could embark on an unbridled arms race for the first time since the Cold War if they fail to reach a last-minute agreement before the expiration of the last arms control treaty, which ends in less than a week, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication reminds that the New START treaty expires on February 5. Without it, there would be no limits on long-range nuclear arsenals for the first time since Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed two landmark agreements in 1972 during the first ever visit of a US president to Moscow.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has proposed that both sides adhere to existing limits on missiles and warheads for another year to buy time to decide what comes next, but US President Donald Trump has not yet officially responded.

Trump said this month that "if the treaty expires, it expires," and that the treaty should be replaced with a better one.

Some American politicians argue that Trump should reject Putin's proposal, which would allow Washington to expand its arsenal to counter the rapid nuclear buildup by a third power: China.

Trump says he wants to pursue "denuclearization" with both Russia and China. But Beijing says it is unreasonable to expect it to join disarmament talks with two countries whose arsenals are still much larger than its own.

The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine27.01.26, 18:20 • 46469 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
China
United States