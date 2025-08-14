US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sources

The US and Russia discussed a model for ending the war in Ukraine that resembles Israeli control over the West Bank. The idea involves economic and military control of the occupied territories by Russia without formally displacing Ukrainian sovereignty. The White House called these reports "fake." This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times.

It would be like Israel occupying the West Bank. With a governor, with an economic situation that goes to Russia, not to Ukraine. But it will still be Ukraine, because... Ukraine will never give up its sovereignty. But the reality is that it will be an occupied territory, and the model is Palestine. - noted the publication.

Details

Such a scenario was allegedly developed several weeks ago during negotiations between Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's peace envoy, and Russian counterparts. Under this plan, Russia could gain control over occupied Ukraine following the model of Israel's de facto governance of Palestinian territories after the 1967 Six-Day War.

The model envisages the preservation of internationally recognized borders of Ukraine, but the actual management of the economy and security of the territories passes to Russia. At the same time, Ukrainian sovereignty is not formally violated. The White House, in turn, denied The Times' reports.

This is absolutely fake news and a careless report by The Times, which obviously has terrible sources. Nothing of the kind has been discussed with anyone, ever. - explained Anna Kelly, Deputy Press Secretary of the White House.

The legal situation regarding the example of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank is well known: the International Court of Justice recognized it as illegal, but has no means of enforcement. The UN has repeatedly called on Israel to end its control over the territory, most recently in September last year. At that time, 124 countries voted for the resolution, 14 against, and 43 abstained.

Analysts note that some American negotiators see in such a scenario a reflection of the realities of the war and Russia's de facto control over part of Ukrainian territory. In their opinion, the goal of the model is to establish stable occupation borders and a potential truce.

Addition

Israel seized the West Bank in 1967, bringing millions of Palestinians under its control. Although the Palestinian Authority governs most cities and towns, Israel's military control remains. This includes checkpoints, patrols, and restrictions on movement between territories.

The occupation is criticized by the international community for land seizures, the creation of over 150 settlements, and a two-tiered citizenship system: Israeli citizens are subject to civil law, meaning Israeli law, while Palestinians are subject to martial law and cannot vote in nationwide elections in Israel.

