US and Azerbaijan signed a strategic partnership agreement during J.D. Vance's visit

The United States and Azerbaijan have officially concluded a strategic partnership agreement in Baku, marking a new stage in economic and security cooperation between the countries. US Vice President J.D. Vance and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant document, which paves the way for expanding American influence in the South Caucasus and strengthening regional stability. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The signed charter covers a wide range of interaction, including the sale of defense equipment, the development of artificial intelligence technologies, and energy security. President Aliyev emphasized that relations between Baku and Washington are entering a "completely new phase," where special attention will be paid to counter-terrorism operations and high-tech projects. In particular, the possibility of supplying American military equipment, such as personal protective equipment and patrol boats, is being discussed.

The foundations of this agreement were laid in August during a meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House, mediated by President Donald Trump. At that time, the parties reached a preliminary agreement on ending the long-standing conflict, which allowed the US to proceed with the implementation of large-scale infrastructure plans. One such project is the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) – a transport corridor that is to connect the main territory of Azerbaijan with its exclave Nakhchivan through the territory of Armenia.

Regional Diplomacy and Energy Prospects

J.D. Vance's visit to Baku took place immediately after his trip to Yerevan, where he signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Such a sequence of steps demonstrates Washington's desire to act as the main guarantor of peace in the region, gradually displacing the influence of Russia and Iran. The US is actively promoting the idea of creating a critical minerals trade bloc and integrating the energy systems of the Caucasus countries.

Thanks to the implementation of new logistics routes, Azerbaijan is strengthening its role as a key hub between Asia and Europe.

We will strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan — Trump noted earlier, emphasizing the importance of the Caucasus for American interests.

