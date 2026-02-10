$43.030.02
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 5470 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 7458 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 8258 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 13564 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 18444 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 14151 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 20808 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16888 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26928 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Georgia "patiently" awaits restoration of relations with US after Vance ignored Tbilisi - AFP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Georgia is patiently awaiting the restoration of relations with the United States after US Vice President J.D. Vance visited Armenia and Azerbaijan, bypassing Tbilisi. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that Georgia is ready to restore the partnership without preconditions.

Georgia "patiently" awaits restoration of relations with US after Vance ignored Tbilisi - AFP

Georgia said on Tuesday it was "patiently" awaiting a restoration of relations with the United States, after US Vice President J.D. Vance visited neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan but bypassed Tbilisi — once Washington's closest regional ally. This is reported by Agence France-Presse, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that relations between Georgia and the United States have sharply deteriorated over the past two years, with American officials accusing the Georgian Dream party government of democratic backsliding and rapprochement with Russia.

Washington has suspended a strategic partnership agreement with Tbilisi and imposed sanctions on high-ranking officials associated with the ruling party.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Tbilisi remains open to restoring relations, despite his city being excluded from Vance's South Caucasus itinerary.

When asked about Vance's apparent disregard for Georgia, Kobakhidze said the country would wait "as long as it takes, patiently" until the US changes its position.

When asked when this patience might run out, he replied: "Never."

Kobakhidze noted that Georgia has already made what he called its "main step" by openly expressing its readiness to restore partnership with Washington "from a new page."

He added that Georgia is ready to "discuss all issues without any conditions and restore strategic ties based on a specific roadmap."

EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media09.02.26, 22:00 • 35434 views

The publication emphasizes that for a long time, Georgia was considered one of the most pro-European and pro-American states in the former Soviet Union and a champion of democratic reforms, with successive governments seeking integration into NATO and the EU and conducting military cooperation programs with the US.

But relations soured amid mass protests over controversial laws restricting political dissent, media, and civil society, as well as anti-Western rhetoric from Georgian Dream leaders, which Washington and Brussels have deemed hostile and conspiratorial.

Vance's trip to Yerevan and Baku aims to promote US-backed regional integration — including a trade route that bypasses Georgia — as well as peace initiatives, highlighting Tbilisi's growing diplomatic isolation from its traditional Western partners

- summarizes the publication.

Georgia must normalize relations with the EU "by all means," but without changing course - Prime Minister26.12.25, 09:36 • 3094 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Georgian Dream
J. D. Vance
Irakli Kobakhidze
NATO
Tbilisi
European Union
Armenia
Azerbaijan
United States
Georgia