08:00 PM • 118 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
07:32 PM • 1106 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
06:49 PM • 3166 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
06:25 PM • 5092 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 10783 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 13884 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 25128 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 41132 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 41587 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 56836 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The European Commission has unveiled its 20th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting energy, financial services, and trade. For the first time, the sanctions include third-country ports – Kulevi (Georgia) and Karimun (Indonesia) – for handling Russian oil exports.

EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media

As part of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, the EU plans to impose sanctions on third-country ports. The ports of Kulevi in Georgia and Karimun in Indonesia are under attack, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The European Commission has presented its new package of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine.

The new restrictions target energy, financial services, and trade.

For the first time, the package includes sanctions against third-country ports.

The ports of Kulevi in Georgia and Karimun in Indonesia were chosen as sanction targets for handling Russian oil exports.

Meanwhile, 42 new vessels have been added to the sanctions list — mostly oil tankers from Russia's shadow fleet.

It is also proposed to lift sanctions from two Chinese banks and add banks from Laos, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan for providing services for working with crypto assets to Russia.

