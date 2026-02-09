EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media

As part of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, the EU plans to impose sanctions on third-country ports. The ports of Kulevi in Georgia and Karimun in Indonesia are under attack, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The European Commission has presented its new package of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine.

The new restrictions target energy, financial services, and trade.

For the first time, the package includes sanctions against third-country ports.

The ports of Kulevi in Georgia and Karimun in Indonesia were chosen as sanction targets for handling Russian oil exports.

Meanwhile, 42 new vessels have been added to the sanctions list — mostly oil tankers from Russia's shadow fleet.

It is also proposed to lift sanctions from two Chinese banks and add banks from Laos, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan for providing services for working with crypto assets to Russia.

