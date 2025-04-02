US actions are holding back NATO in discussing relations with Russia - Euractiv
Kyiv • UNN
NATO members' negotiations on a strategic approach to Russia have been suspended as the US negotiates a peaceful settlement between Russia and Ukraine. There are disagreements about future relations with the Russian Federation.
NATO members have long been expected to rethink their relationship with Moscow, but negotiations have been suspended for months, several diplomats told Euractiv, UNN reports.
Details
Last year, the 32 leaders of the Alliance said they wanted to "develop recommendations for NATO's strategic approach to Russia, taking into account the changing security environment" by the next summit in July this year.
The NATO summit in The Hague was conceived as a turning point in NATO-Russia relations after they came to a complete halt when Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022 - and have remained frozen ever since.
Now that the US is negotiating a peaceful settlement with Russia and Ukraine, all discussions on the topic have been "suspended", a Euractiv source said.
But any change in the Western military alliance's policy towards Russia could affect the outcome, as NATO's direction is closely linked to the future of war or peace in Ukraine and Russia's role in both situations, the publication writes.
"We are not talking about it," said another interlocutor four months before the summit.
It is unclear what the American president wants. At this stage, "we don't know," another source said, echoing his colleagues.
He surprised his military allies during a phone call with the Russian leader in January, just days after taking office. There were also further attempts to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine.
"Discussions on the Hague Summit are ongoing among Alliance members, and I would not want to pre-empt any discussions," a senior US official said, but did not answer Euractiv's question about the US position.
"Regarding Ukraine, all members of the Alliance agree that the death and destruction must stop. President Trump wants to promote peace, and at his direction we are ready to provide the decisive leadership needed to achieve a lasting solution," they added.
Although all allies agree that the 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act, which defines relations, is no longer relevant, as are the five principles, it is quite another matter to break them completely, the publication points out.
There are reportedly disagreements over whether NATO should declare them invalid unilaterally or wait and see if they can work out a bilateral agreement later.
Currently, "Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to the Alliance's security," as leaders reiterated at their summit last summer, changing the tone compared to the period before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Rutte comments on contacts between the US and Russia: what the NATO Secretary General said12.02.25, 15:54 • 24764 views