US actions are holding back NATO in discussing relations with Russia - Euractiv

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12487 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100772 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164472 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103863 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340436 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172371 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144101 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195910 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124502 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108092 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
US actions are holding back NATO in discussing relations with Russia - Euractiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7743 views

NATO members' negotiations on a strategic approach to Russia have been suspended as the US negotiates a peaceful settlement between Russia and Ukraine. There are disagreements about future relations with the Russian Federation.

US actions are holding back NATO in discussing relations with Russia - Euractiv

NATO members have long been expected to rethink their relationship with Moscow, but negotiations have been suspended for months, several diplomats told Euractiv, UNN reports.

Details

Last year, the 32 leaders of the Alliance said they wanted to "develop recommendations for NATO's strategic approach to Russia, taking into account the changing security environment" by the next summit in July this year.

The NATO summit in The Hague was conceived as a turning point in NATO-Russia relations after they came to a complete halt when Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022 - and have remained frozen ever since.

Now that the US is negotiating a peaceful settlement with Russia and Ukraine, all discussions on the topic have been "suspended", a Euractiv source said.

But any change in the Western military alliance's policy towards Russia could affect the outcome, as NATO's direction is closely linked to the future of war or peace in Ukraine and Russia's role in both situations, the publication writes.

"We are not talking about it," said another interlocutor four months before the summit.

It is unclear what the American president wants. At this stage, "we don't know," another source said, echoing his colleagues.

He surprised his military allies during a phone call with the Russian leader in January, just days after taking office. There were also further attempts to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Discussions on the Hague Summit are ongoing among Alliance members, and I would not want to pre-empt any discussions," a senior US official said, but did not answer Euractiv's question about the US position.

"Regarding Ukraine, all members of the Alliance agree that the death and destruction must stop. President Trump wants to promote peace, and at his direction we are ready to provide the decisive leadership needed to achieve a lasting solution," they added.

Although all allies agree that the 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act, which defines relations, is no longer relevant, as are the five principles, it is quite another matter to break them completely, the publication points out.

There are reportedly disagreements over whether NATO should declare them invalid unilaterally or wait and see if they can work out a bilateral agreement later.

Currently, "Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to the Alliance's security," as leaders reiterated at their summit last summer, changing the tone compared to the period before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Rutte comments on contacts between the US and Russia: what the NATO Secretary General said12.02.25, 15:54 • 24764 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
