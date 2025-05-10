$41.510.00
Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump
10:49 AM • 2232 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 12463 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 31050 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 55367 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 46018 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 64264 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 70524 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62937 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65593 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 70267 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Ursula von der Leyen supported a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

The head of the European Commission supported a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The EU is ready to impose tough sanctions against Russia in case of violation of the truce.

Ursula von der Leyen supported a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday supported a proposed unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine and said the EU was ready to impose additional tough sanctions against Russia in the event of a ceasefire violation, UNN reports.

We support the proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire. It must be implemented without preconditions to pave the way for meaningful peace negotiations 

- von der Leyen wrote in X.

She noted that the ball is now in Russia's court.

Now the ball is in Russia's court. We are ready to put strong pressure on Russia and impose additional tough sanctions in case of violation of the ceasefire regime 

- added von der Leyen.

Add

The Kremlin has shown no signs of ending its invasion of Ukraine, despite US President Donald Trump's insistence on a ceasefire. Earlier, Moscow warned that there would be no truce unless the West stopped supplying weapons to Kyiv.

Von der Leyen said the overall goal was to establish a "just and lasting peace for Ukraine", which in turn would be vital to the security and stability of the whole of Europe.

Four leaders of the "coalition of the willing" called on the Russian Federation for a 30-day ceasefire for negotiations10.05.2025, 12:28 • 1234 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
