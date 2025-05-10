Ursula von der Leyen supported a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday supported a proposed unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine and said the EU was ready to impose additional tough sanctions against Russia in the event of a ceasefire violation, UNN reports.

We support the proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire. It must be implemented without preconditions to pave the way for meaningful peace negotiations - von der Leyen wrote in X.

She noted that the ball is now in Russia's court.

Now the ball is in Russia's court. We are ready to put strong pressure on Russia and impose additional tough sanctions in case of violation of the ceasefire regime - added von der Leyen.

The Kremlin has shown no signs of ending its invasion of Ukraine, despite US President Donald Trump's insistence on a ceasefire. Earlier, Moscow warned that there would be no truce unless the West stopped supplying weapons to Kyiv.

Von der Leyen said the overall goal was to establish a "just and lasting peace for Ukraine", which in turn would be vital to the security and stability of the whole of Europe.

