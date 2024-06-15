$41.340.03
+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views

08:18 AM • 57788 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13494 views

10:29 AM • 13494 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14638 views

10:08 AM • 14638 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18613 views

09:23 AM • 18613 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19681 views

09:06 AM • 19681 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39988 views

07:29 AM • 39988 views
Ursula von der Leyen: Freezing the conflict today is a recipe for further wars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24911 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the Global Peace Summit that freezing the conflict is a recipe for further wars, and it is necessary to support Ukraine's integrity and ensure a just and lasting peace that restores its sovereignty.

Ursula von der Leyen: Freezing the conflict today is a recipe for further wars

Freezing the conflict can lead to future wars, so it is necessary to maintain integrity and ensure a just and lasting peace. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

Freezing the conflict today is a recipe for further wars. We need to support a coherent, just and lasting peace for Ukraine. A peace that will restore the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine and all states

- said von der Leyen.

According to her, the war unleashed by Russia has caused a global crisis and raised food prices incredibly.

During the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, Swiss President Viola Amherd said that a peace process without Russia is unthinkable. A long-term solution must include both sides. The international community can help pave the way.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War Politics
European Commission
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
