Ursula von der Leyen: Freezing the conflict today is a recipe for further wars

Freezing the conflict can lead to future wars, so it is necessary to maintain integrity and ensure a just and lasting peace. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

Freezing the conflict today is a recipe for further wars. We need to support a coherent, just and lasting peace for Ukraine. A peace that will restore the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine and all states - said von der Leyen.

According to her, the war unleashed by Russia has caused a global crisis and raised food prices incredibly.

During the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, Swiss President Viola Amherd said that a peace process without Russia is unthinkable. A long-term solution must include both sides. The international community can help pave the way.