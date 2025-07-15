$41.780.04
Up to a third of battles - in one direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2898 views

Over the past day, 185 combat engagements took place on the front, mostly in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy launched two missile strikes, 84 air strikes, and carried out 5521 shellings, involving 3842 kamikaze drones.

Up to a third of battles - in one direction: map from the General Staff

185 battles took place on the front line over the past day, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 15, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 185 combat engagements were recorded yesterday.

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles and 84 air strikes, dropping 154 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 5521 shellings, 90 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3842 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery pieces, and five command posts of the Russian invaders," the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 20 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 16 air strikes, dropped 39 guided bombs, and carried out 372 shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carried out five offensive actions in the areas of Vovchansk and Zelene.

In the Kupiansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers took place over the past day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy near Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, and in the directions of Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Serebrianka, Torske, and towards Novoserhiivka and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks over the past day. Occupying units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka, Ivano-Dariivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded towards Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, Dyliivka, and towards Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 55 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Novoekonomichne, Myrny, Rodynske, Fedorivka, Razine, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Poltavka, Promin, Muravka, Dachne, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy attacks in the areas of Novokhatske, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Myrny, Piddubne, Novosilka, Novopil, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, and Temirivka.

Over the past day, in the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor conducted nine unsuccessful offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over 1200 occupiers, 6 armored vehicles and tanks: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's losses15.07.25, 08:11

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
