Over 1200 occupiers, 6 armored vehicles and tanks: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

On July 14, the Russian army lost 1230 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.07.25 have significantly increased.

Over 1200 occupiers, 6 armored vehicles and tanks: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's losses

Over the past day, July 14, the Russian army in the war against Ukraine lost 1,230 servicemen and dozens of units of equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.07.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel – about (+1230) people;
    • tanks – 11022 (+3) units;
      • armored combat vehicles – 22993 (+6) units;
        • artillery systems – 30346 (+52) units;
          • MLRS – 1440 (+2) units;
            • air defense systems – 1194 (+0) units;
              • aircraft – 421 (+0) units;
                • helicopters – 340 (+0);
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 45880 (+245);
                    • cruise missiles – 3491 (+0);
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0);
                        • submarines – 1 (+0);
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 55147 (+122);
                            • special equipment – 3932 (+0).

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On July 14, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, 138 combat engagements took place. The most active enemy actions were recorded in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions.

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
