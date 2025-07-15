Over 1200 occupiers, 6 armored vehicles and tanks: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's losses

Over the past day, July 14, the Russian army in the war against Ukraine lost 1,230 servicemen and dozens of units of equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.07.25 are estimated to be:

personnel – about (+1230) people;

tanks – 11022 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles – 22993 (+6) units;

artillery systems – 30346 (+52) units;

MLRS – 1440 (+2) units;

air defense systems – 1194 (+0) units;

aircraft – 421 (+0) units;

helicopters – 340 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 45880 (+245);

cruise missiles – 3491 (+0);

ships / boats – 28 (+0);

submarines – 1 (+0);

automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 55147 (+122);

special equipment – 3932 (+0).

Data is being updated.

Recall

On July 14, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, 138 combat engagements took place. The most active enemy actions were recorded in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions.

Ukraine and the USA are creating a joint venture for the production of special chemicals for defense needs