Up to +26 and sun: On April 23, Ukraine will again be one of the warmest in Europe

On Wednesday, April 23, Ukraine will once again be one of the warmest in Europe. The maximum air temperature in most regions will be from +20 to +26 degrees. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, April 23, Ukraine is again one of the warmest countries in Europe - the message reads.

The maximum air temperature in most regions will be +20+26 degrees during the day on Wednesday - added the forecaster.

As Didenko explained, a southerly wind is expected, mostly weak or moderate. Rain with thunderstorms is possible in the western regions, except for the Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions. In the afternoon, rain is also likely in Luhansk, Donetsk, Crimea and the Dnipro region.

The rest of Ukraine will have dry, mostly sunny weather tomorrow.

In Kyiv, April 23 will be sunny and very warm, up to +25 degrees. Warm weather will last in the capital until Saturday. Rain will fall in Kyiv on Friday and at night on Saturday - Didenko writes.

On Sunday, April 27, the rains in the capital will stop, but the air temperature will drop - to +11…+17 degrees during the day. The forecaster added that it is necessary to take into account the changeable weather when planning the week, to pay attention to health due to temperature and pressure changes.

Earlier, Natalka Didenko predicted that on April 22, Ukraine will be one of the warmest in Europe. In particular, mostly dry and sunny weather was expected.