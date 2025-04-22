Up to +26 and sun: On April 23, Ukraine will again be one of the warmest in Europe

$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 10297 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 22692 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 48669 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 61600 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 163040 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 87114 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 73933 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66146 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40958 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32222 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Publications
Exclusives
Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 48669 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 76767 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 163040 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 65348 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 71100 views
Up to +26 and sun: On April 23, Ukraine will again be one of the warmest in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3310 views

On April 23, warm sunny weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +26°C, making it one of the warmest countries in Europe. Light rain with thunderstorms will pass in the western and eastern regions.

Up to +26 and sun: On April 23, Ukraine will again be one of the warmest in Europe

On Wednesday, April 23, Ukraine will once again be one of the warmest in Europe. The maximum air temperature in most regions will be from +20 to +26 degrees. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details 

Tomorrow, April 23, Ukraine is again one of the warmest countries in Europe

- the message reads.

The maximum air temperature in most regions will be +20+26 degrees during the day on Wednesday

- added the forecaster.

As Didenko explained, a southerly wind is expected, mostly weak or moderate. Rain with thunderstorms is possible in the western regions, except for the Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions. In the afternoon, rain is also likely in Luhansk, Donetsk, Crimea and the Dnipro region.

The rest of Ukraine will have dry, mostly sunny weather tomorrow.

In Kyiv, April 23 will be sunny and very warm, up to +25 degrees. Warm weather will last in the capital until Saturday. Rain will fall in Kyiv on Friday and at night on Saturday

- Didenko writes.

On Sunday, April 27, the rains in the capital will stop, but the air temperature will drop - to +11…+17 degrees during the day. The forecaster added that it is necessary to take into account the changeable weather when planning the week, to pay attention to health due to temperature and pressure changes.

Let's remind

Earlier, Natalka Didenko predicted that on April 22, Ukraine will be one of the warmest in Europe. In particular, mostly dry and sunny weather was expected.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Weather and environment
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv
