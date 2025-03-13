Unstable situation with nuclear and physical nuclear safety remains at ZNPP - IAEA
The situation with nuclear and physical safety at the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains unstable. The IAEA team has heard explosions at various distances from the station site almost every day.
The situation with nuclear and physical safety at the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains unstable due to explosions in the vicinity of the plant.
The unstable situation with nuclear and physical nuclear safety was also evident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), where the IAEA team heard explosions at various distances from the site almost daily. The team continued to monitor nuclear and physical nuclear safety, including ongoing station maintenance activities
The IAEA notes that maintenance of the switch of one of the three 750 kV power lines, which remain disconnected due to the war, began at the 750 kV open switchgear in February.
This week, maintenance began on the main transformer of power unit 5 and the circuit breaker connecting it to the open switchgear. During a tour of the station, the IAEA experts measured the water level in 12 sprinkler ponds, confirming that they have enough water to cool the six reactors in their current shutdown state
At the IAEA meeting, 47 member states supported Ukraine's sovereignty and condemned Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The countries called on Russia to withdraw its troops from the plant and stop attacks on nuclear facilities.