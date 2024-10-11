Unrecognized Transnistria wants to hold its own referendum on the EU
Kyiv • UNN
Unrecognized Transnistria has announced its intention to hold its own referendum on its attitude toward the EU. This is a reaction to Moldova's plans to hold a constitutional referendum on joining the European Union without taking into account the votes of Transnistrians.
The unrecognized Transnistria wants to hold its own referendum "on the attitude to the EU". This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the unrecognized Transnistria, Newsmaker reports, according to UNN.
Details
In particular , Tiraspol accused Chisinau of not wanting to take into account the votes of Transnistrian residents in the constitutional referendum on the country's accession to the European Union.
In connection with the plans of the Republic of Moldova to ignore the position of the Transnistrian people, without even trying to offer to open polling stations on the territory of Transnistria, we emphasize that in order to obtain the real opinion of all Transnistrians, we consider it quite possible to hold a referendum on the attitude towards the European Union on our territory
They added that the vote can take place on the basis of agreements between the parties, with the participation of international observers and "if the international community is ready to take into account the opinion of the population of Transnistria.
130 thousand votes for 15 million dollars: Moldova accuses Russia of bribing voters ahead of EU referendum03.10.24, 20:09 • 17896 views
Addendum
The publication also cites the response of the Bureau of Reintegration, which assured that all Moldovan citizens, regardless of their place of residence, are welcome at the presidential elections and referendum on October 20.
For the residents of the eastern regions of the country, 30 polling stations will be opened within the Security Zone, in the settlements under the control of the constitutional authorities. Opening of polling stations in the uncontrolled perimeter, where there is no guarantee of the security of the process, no certainty that there will be no external interference that could affect the result, is contrary to the law
They also added that the statement of the so-called foreign ministry of unrecognized Transnistria is "a manipulation, most likely carried out at the behest of external forces.
Recall
Moldova will hold a referendum on October 20, 2024, on the introduction of European integration into its Constitution, which will open the way to EU accession.