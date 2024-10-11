Unrecognized Transnistria wants to hold its own referendum on the EU

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 11134 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 16153 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 44756 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 145461 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193836 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120719 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 354216 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178229 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147785 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197002 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 15582 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 10604 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 21982 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28674 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 25279 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 11134 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 7578 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 16153 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 25386 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 44756 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 1134 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27636 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29905 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43359 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51509 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Unrecognized Transnistria wants to hold its own referendum on the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15306 views

Unrecognized Transnistria has announced its intention to hold its own referendum on its attitude toward the EU. This is a reaction to Moldova's plans to hold a constitutional referendum on joining the European Union without taking into account the votes of Transnistrians.

Unrecognized Transnistria wants to hold its own referendum on the EU

The unrecognized Transnistria wants to hold its own referendum "on the attitude to the EU". This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs  of the unrecognized Transnistria, Newsmaker reports, according to UNN.

Details

In particular , Tiraspol accused Chisinau of not wanting to take into account the votes of Transnistrian residents in the constitutional referendum on the country's accession to the European Union.

In connection with the plans of the Republic of Moldova to ignore the position of the Transnistrian people, without even trying to offer to open polling stations on the territory of Transnistria, we emphasize that in order to obtain the real opinion of all Transnistrians, we consider it quite possible to hold a referendum on the attitude towards the European Union on our territory

- reads the statement of the foreign ministry of the unrecognized TMR.

They added that the vote can take place on the basis of agreements between the parties, with the participation of international observers and "if the international community is ready to take into account the opinion of the population of Transnistria.

130 thousand votes for 15 million dollars: Moldova accuses Russia of bribing voters ahead of EU referendum03.10.24, 20:09 • 17896 views

Addendum

The publication also cites the response of the Bureau of Reintegration, which assured that  all Moldovan citizens, regardless of their place of residence, are welcome at the presidential elections and referendum on October 20.

For the residents of the eastern regions of the country, 30 polling stations will be opened within the Security Zone, in the settlements under the control of the constitutional authorities. Opening of polling stations in the uncontrolled perimeter, where there is no guarantee of the security of the process, no certainty that there will be no external interference that could affect the result, is contrary to the law

- the statement reads.

They also added that the statement of the so-called foreign ministry of unrecognized Transnistria is "a manipulation, most likely carried out at the behest of external forces.

Recall

Moldova will hold a referendum on October 20, 2024, on the introduction of European integration into its Constitution, which will open the way to EU accession.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Transnistria
European Union
Moldova
Brent
$69.09
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71