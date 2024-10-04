Unprecedented load: Telegram explains the reason for recent crashes in the app
Kyiv • UNN
Telegram reported that the recent outages were caused by extreme traffic due to events in Israel, Lebanon, and Iran. The company said that all problems with connectivity and access to media have been fully resolved.
The latest Telegram outages are likely caused by the fact that the messenger has faced unprecedented loads due to recent events in the Middle East . This is stated in a statement by the company, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that due to recent events in the Middle East, in particular in Israel, Lebanon, and Iran, Telegram has experienced an unprecedented load.
Over the past few days, some users may have experienced temporary connection issues and difficulties accessing media. Thanks to the efforts of our technical team, all issues have now been fully resolved
Context
Telegram has been experiencing outages over the past few days. In particular, on Thursday, October 3, Down Detector recorded the most reports of outages.
Users complained about problems with sending messages, authentication, voice calls, and server connection.