Unprecedented load: Telegram explains the reason for recent crashes in the app

The latest Telegram outages are likely caused by the fact that the messenger has faced unprecedented loads due to recent events in the Middle East . This is stated in a statement by the company, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that due to recent events in the Middle East, in particular in Israel, Lebanon, and Iran, Telegram has experienced an unprecedented load.

Over the past few days, some users may have experienced temporary connection issues and difficulties accessing media. Thanks to the efforts of our technical team, all issues have now been fully resolved - the Telegram team said in a statement.

Context

Telegram has been experiencing outages over the past few days. In particular, on Thursday, October 3, Down Detector recorded the most reports of outages.

Users complained about problems with sending messages, authentication, voice calls, and server connection.