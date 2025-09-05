Unmanned Systems Forces now display real-time results
Kyiv • UNN
The Unmanned Systems Forces have implemented an electronic accounting system that provides public access to verified information about the units' work. The system automates reporting, planning, and performance analysis, updating data every 5 minutes.
From now on, verified information on the results of the work of each of the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as the SBS group as a whole, is publicly available in real time. This was reported by UNN.
Details
It is indicated that this became possible thanks to the implementation of a single electronic accounting system (electronic combat log) in 12 units of the SBS group.
The system provides automatic reporting, planning and write-off of drones, ammunition and components, as well as automated analysis of results, calculation of efficiency coefficients for crews, units and equipment. Information is updated every 5 minutes
They clarified that information regarding "sensitive targets" is displayed with a delay. At the same time, the results of the activities of deep strike units are published exclusively after official disclosure by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Recall
From 7:30 PM on September 3 and throughout the night of September 4, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones. 84 UAVs of the Russian occupiers were shot down or suppressed.
Minus 21% in August: SBS commander reported on the results of work on Russian oil refineries28.08.25, 09:25 • 3704 views