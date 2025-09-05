Unmanned Systems Forces now display real-time results

From now on, verified information on the results of the work of each of the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as the SBS group as a whole, is publicly available in real time. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is indicated that this became possible thanks to the implementation of a single electronic accounting system (electronic combat log) in 12 units of the SBS group.

The system provides automatic reporting, planning and write-off of drones, ammunition and components, as well as automated analysis of results, calculation of efficiency coefficients for crews, units and equipment. Information is updated every 5 minutes - stated in the SBS message.

They clarified that information regarding "sensitive targets" is displayed with a delay. At the same time, the results of the activities of deep strike units are published exclusively after official disclosure by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

From 7:30 PM on September 3 and throughout the night of September 4, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones. 84 UAVs of the Russian occupiers were shot down or suppressed.

Minus 21% in August: SBS commander reported on the results of work on Russian oil refineries