05:30 PM • 10952 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 20722 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 21510 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 25628 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 29741 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 26264 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 21974 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 46374 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 41246 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 44132 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Unmanned Systems Forces now display real-time results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The Unmanned Systems Forces have implemented an electronic accounting system that provides public access to verified information about the units' work. The system automates reporting, planning, and performance analysis, updating data every 5 minutes.

Unmanned Systems Forces now display real-time results

From now on, verified information on the results of the work of each of the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as the SBS group as a whole, is publicly available in real time. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is indicated that this became possible thanks to the implementation of a single electronic accounting system (electronic combat log) in 12 units of the SBS group.

The system provides automatic reporting, planning and write-off of drones, ammunition and components, as well as automated analysis of results, calculation of efficiency coefficients for crews, units and equipment. Information is updated every 5 minutes

- stated in the SBS message.

They clarified that information regarding "sensitive targets" is displayed with a delay. At the same time, the results of the activities of deep strike units are published exclusively after official disclosure by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

From 7:30 PM on September 3 and throughout the night of September 4, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones. 84 UAVs of the Russian occupiers were shot down or suppressed.

Minus 21% in August: SBS commander reported on the results of work on Russian oil refineries28.08.25, 09:25 • 3704 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineTechnologies
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
