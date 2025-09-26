Unknown UAVs spotted over Germany – NDR
Kyiv • UNN
Several drones were detected over the state of Schleswig-Holstein in Germany on Friday night. The Ministry of Interior is investigating suspected espionage, and the police are enhancing drone defense.
Unknown UAVs were spotted on Friday night over the state of Schleswig-Holstein in northern Germany. This was reported by the NDR publication, according to UNN.
Several drones were spotted over Schleswig-Holstein on Friday night. According to Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Waack, a suspicion of espionage is currently being investigated. The Ministry of Interior is in intensive and constant exchange of information with the federal government and the German armed forces. In cooperation with other northern German states, the state police are strengthening drone protection. The minister did not specify how many drones were spotted and where.
Drones in Denmark's sky: Zelenskyy shared intelligence details with Frederiksen26.09.25, 17:32 • 1682 views
The origin of the drones and the reasons for their flights remain unclear for now. According to Sütterlin-Waack, all services are on high alert, and the security situation has not changed.
Recall
On the night of Sunday, September 21, to Monday, "unknown" drones were spotted over the Mourmelon-le-Grand military base in France.