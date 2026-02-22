Unknown individuals launched fireworks near Kyiv, police are searching for those involved

$43.270.00
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 20036 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 23026 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 38861 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 47678 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 39127 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 63252 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 66024 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41742 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 38800 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Systems that work against ballistic missiles are needed - Zelenskyy on the massive shelling on February 22
Perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv detained in Sambir while fleeing the region
"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damage
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - video of bomb planting released
Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot dead
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 93150 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 143729 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Ihor Klymenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationship
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children
Unknown individuals launched fireworks near Kyiv, police are searching for those involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

In Bila Tserkva, unknown individuals launched fireworks, which is strictly prohibited during martial law. The Kyiv Oblast police are identifying those involved in the offense.

Unknown individuals launched fireworks near Kyiv, police are searching for those involved

In Bila Tserkva, near Kyiv, unknown individuals launched fireworks. As reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, law enforcement officers are identifying those involved in the offense, UNN reports.

Details

On February 22, the police received a report about fireworks being launched. Immediately after, while monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers found a video showing a salute being launched in one of the city's residential areas.

Currently, employees of the investigative and operational group have arrived at the scene, are inspecting the area, and are taking measures to identify individuals involved in committing the offense.

The police reminded that during martial law in Ukraine, the use of pyrotechnic products, including salutes and fireworks, is strictly prohibited.

In Kyiv, a man launched fireworks in an attempt to "surprise his girlfriend," he was detained - police02.02.26, 11:47 • 4317 views

Antonina Tumanova

