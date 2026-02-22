Unknown individuals launched fireworks near Kyiv, police are searching for those involved

In Bila Tserkva, near Kyiv, unknown individuals launched fireworks. As reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, law enforcement officers are identifying those involved in the offense, UNN reports.

Details

On February 22, the police received a report about fireworks being launched. Immediately after, while monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers found a video showing a salute being launched in one of the city's residential areas.

Currently, employees of the investigative and operational group have arrived at the scene, are inspecting the area, and are taking measures to identify individuals involved in committing the offense.

The police reminded that during martial law in Ukraine, the use of pyrotechnic products, including salutes and fireworks, is strictly prohibited.

