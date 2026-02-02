In Kyiv, a man launched fireworks in an attempt to "surprise his girlfriend," he was detained - police

In Kyiv, a man launched fireworks in the Sviatoshynskyi district over the weekend, for which police detained a 47-year-old man who explained his actions as an attempt to "surprise his girlfriend," the Kyiv police department reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

Last Saturday, while monitoring social networks, police discovered a publication in which an unknown person launched fireworks in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Upon arriving at the scene and examining the area, police seized a cardboard box from the remnants of the pyrotechnic device.

For the act, law enforcement officers reportedly detained a 47-year-old Kyiv resident.

"He explained that he did it to surprise his girlfriend, whom he had recently met and with whom he was driving around the city that evening," the police noted.

A criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The offender is being prepared for a notice of suspicion, and the sanction of the article provides for up to five years of imprisonment.

In Vinnytsia, a man launched fireworks on January 1 despite the ban: the police found him