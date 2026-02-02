In Kyiv, a man launched fireworks in an attempt to "surprise his girlfriend," he was detained - police

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
06:01 PM • 394 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 2762 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 11388 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 20661 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 34585 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 58869 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 74511 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 51266 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50556 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36405 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1.1m/s
74%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 26944 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 42439 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to MoscowFebruary 2, 11:38 AM • 18138 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"VideoFebruary 2, 11:48 AM • 15288 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 12062 views
Publications
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 2344 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites03:28 PM • 11388 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 42688 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 27019 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 84439 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Zakarpattia Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 1984 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 2678 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 4116 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 5000 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 7744 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Gold
The New York Times

In Kyiv, a man launched fireworks in an attempt to "surprise his girlfriend," he was detained - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3396 views

In Kyiv, a 47-year-old man was detained for launching fireworks in the Sviatoshynskyi district. He explained that he wanted to surprise his girlfriend.

In Kyiv, a man launched fireworks in an attempt to "surprise his girlfriend," he was detained - police

In Kyiv, a man launched fireworks in the Sviatoshynskyi district over the weekend, for which police detained a 47-year-old man who explained his actions as an attempt to "surprise his girlfriend," the Kyiv police department reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

Last Saturday, while monitoring social networks, police discovered a publication in which an unknown person launched fireworks in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Upon arriving at the scene and examining the area, police seized a cardboard box from the remnants of the pyrotechnic device.

For the act, law enforcement officers reportedly detained a 47-year-old Kyiv resident.

"He explained that he did it to surprise his girlfriend, whom he had recently met and with whom he was driving around the city that evening," the police noted.

A criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The offender is being prepared for a notice of suspicion, and the sanction of the article provides for up to five years of imprisonment.

In Vinnytsia, a man launched fireworks on January 1 despite the ban: the police found him02.01.26, 11:41 • 7865 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv