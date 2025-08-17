Unknown drones attack Voronezh region of Russia: what is known

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
August 16, 01:32 PM • 31539 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 57511 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 44865 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 48167 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 46344 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 47156 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 243352 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 212051 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 166986 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154480 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news
After the summit in Alaska, Putin cynically stated that Russia would rather see an end to hostilities in UkraineAugust 16, 03:37 PM • 8588 views
Forced evacuation of families with children from 5 settlements has begun in Donetsk OblastVideoAugust 16, 04:18 PM • 8770 views
Kyiv does not understand Trump's change of position on negotiations: Media on Zelenskyy's visit to WashingtonAugust 16, 04:26 PM • 11272 views
Trump-Putin meeting gave new impetus to ending the war in Ukraine - ErdoganAugust 16, 04:59 PM • 10013 views
Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states declared that they "remain unwavering" in their support for UkraineAugust 16, 05:59 PM • 17642 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 334410 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 288642 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 293154 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 300536 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 379373 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Friedrich Merz
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 37894 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 33307 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 103466 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 171280 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 248632 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Construction
Train
The Guardian

Unknown drones attack Voronezh region of Russia: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

On the night of August 17, powerful explosions rocked the Voronezh region. Local residents reported drone attacks and air defense activity over Borisoglebsk, Rossosh, and Voronezh.

Unknown drones attack Voronezh region of Russia: what is known

On the night of Sunday, August 17, powerful explosions rocked the Voronezh region of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Specifically, around 00:30, local residents reported a drone attack and air defense activity in the sky over Borisoglebsk. In addition, drone sounds were heard in the sky over the city of Rossosh.

From one o'clock in the morning, similar sounds began to be noted in Voronezh as well: at least three explosions were heard on the outskirts of the city. Residents report air defense activity

- writes the Mash channel.

The governor of the Voronezh region confirmed the drone attack, noting that air defense and electronic warfare forces had already shot down several UAVs in the east of the region and over the regional center.

"Six explosions over Liski - residents of the Voronezh region reported cotton and drone noise around 2:40," local publics said.

Recall

On the night of July 15, drones attacked the Lipetsk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation. Explosions occurred in Yelets and Voronezh, one person was injured, and the "Energiya" plant was damaged.

Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualties17.07.25, 04:38 • 166642 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarNews of the World
Anti-aircraft warfare
Unmanned aerial vehicle