Unknown drones attack Voronezh region of Russia: what is known

On the night of Sunday, August 17, powerful explosions rocked the Voronezh region of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Specifically, around 00:30, local residents reported a drone attack and air defense activity in the sky over Borisoglebsk. In addition, drone sounds were heard in the sky over the city of Rossosh.

From one o'clock in the morning, similar sounds began to be noted in Voronezh as well: at least three explosions were heard on the outskirts of the city. Residents report air defense activity - writes the Mash channel.

The governor of the Voronezh region confirmed the drone attack, noting that air defense and electronic warfare forces had already shot down several UAVs in the east of the region and over the regional center.

"Six explosions over Liski - residents of the Voronezh region reported cotton and drone noise around 2:40," local publics said.

Recall

On the night of July 15, drones attacked the Lipetsk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation. Explosions occurred in Yelets and Voronezh, one person was injured, and the "Energiya" plant was damaged.

