Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3510 views

In Voronezh, a drone hit a high-rise building, causing damage and injuring three minors. City authorities reported shooting down at least five UAVs.

Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualties

On the night of July 17, a drone crashed into a high-rise building in Voronezh (Russia). City authorities reported casualties and the downing of at least five UAVs. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Governor of Voronezh Oblast Oleksandr Gusev.

At least five UAVs have already been detected and destroyed by air defense forces in the sky over Voronezh and its suburbs.

- Gusev wrote in his Telegram channel.

He noted that three minors were injured as a result of drone fragments hitting a multi-story building.

Also, according to the official, at least four apartments were damaged.

"In one, a window frame was knocked out, a wall was destroyed (non-load-bearing); in two others, windows were broken and the facade was damaged; in one, the integrity of the glazing was violated," Gusev added.

On the night of July 17, explosions related to drones flying towards Moscow occurred in the Moscow region. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the downing of three drones by air defense forces.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

