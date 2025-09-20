Unknown drones attack Saratov: at least 11 explosions reported

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
06:48 PM • 8800 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 15618 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 16594 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 20499 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 32952 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 23374 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 30766 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 37901 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 59516 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47295 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 13036 views
Fuel shortage hit 20 regions of the Russian Federation, gasoline price reached historical maximum - foreign intelligencePhotoSeptember 19, 02:15 PM • 9002 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 20908 views
Drone Systems Forces destroyed a crossing and several enemy tanks: videoVideoSeptember 19, 04:12 PM • 4600 views
Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing homePhoto07:12 PM • 9210 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 20944 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 32951 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 30766 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 59516 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 65372 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 20497 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 20944 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 13060 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 17227 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 19740 views
Actual
MiG-31
TikTok
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
SWIFT

Unknown drones attack Saratov: at least 11 explosions reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

A series of unknown drone attacks has been recorded in Russia's Saratov region, with local residents reporting at least 11 explosions. Governor Roman Busargin announced a UAV threat, and an oil refinery is likely under attack.

Unknown drones attack Saratov: at least 11 explosions reported

A series of attacks by unknown drones has been recorded in the Saratov region of Russia. Local residents report at least 11 explosions in the sky over the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian channels and Governor Roman Busargin.

Details

Residents are receiving warnings about the danger and calls to observe safety measures. Sources report that new groups of drones are approaching the city.

The Ministry of Defense received information about the threat of UAVs. Locally, in places of possible threat, warning systems may be operating. All emergency services have been brought to full readiness

- said the governor.

Previously, according to local data, an oil refinery is under attack.

Recall

Recently, long-range SBU drones caused "cotton" at one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical plants in Russia - "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat". The drones hit the ELOU-AVT-4 unit, which cleans oil from water and salts, and then converts it into gasoline, diesel, kerosene and fuel oil.

Russia close to cutting oil production, Transneft begins warning producers - Reuters16.09.25, 16:58 • 3186 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine