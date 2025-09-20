Unknown drones attack Saratov: at least 11 explosions reported

A series of attacks by unknown drones has been recorded in the Saratov region of Russia. Local residents report at least 11 explosions in the sky over the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian channels and Governor Roman Busargin.

Residents are receiving warnings about the danger and calls to observe safety measures. Sources report that new groups of drones are approaching the city.

The Ministry of Defense received information about the threat of UAVs. Locally, in places of possible threat, warning systems may be operating. All emergency services have been brought to full readiness