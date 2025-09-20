Unknown drones attack Saratov: at least 11 explosions reported
A series of unknown drone attacks has been recorded in Russia's Saratov region, with local residents reporting at least 11 explosions. Governor Roman Busargin announced a UAV threat, and an oil refinery is likely under attack.
A series of attacks by unknown drones has been recorded in the Saratov region of Russia. Local residents report at least 11 explosions in the sky over the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian channels and Governor Roman Busargin.
Residents are receiving warnings about the danger and calls to observe safety measures. Sources report that new groups of drones are approaching the city.
The Ministry of Defense received information about the threat of UAVs. Locally, in places of possible threat, warning systems may be operating. All emergency services have been brought to full readiness
Previously, according to local data, an oil refinery is under attack.
Recently, long-range SBU drones caused "cotton" at one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical plants in Russia - "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat". The drones hit the ELOU-AVT-4 unit, which cleans oil from water and salts, and then converts it into gasoline, diesel, kerosene and fuel oil.
