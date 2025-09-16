Russia close to cutting oil production, Transneft begins warning producers - Reuters

$41.230.05
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Germany
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
TikTok
BM-30 Smerch
The New York Times
SWIFT
Nord Stream

Russia close to cutting oil production, Transneft begins warning producers - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 492 views

Russian oil pipeline monopolist Transneft has warned producers of a possible reduction in oil production. This is due to drone attacks that have cut Russia's oil refining capacity by almost a fifth.

Russia close to cutting oil production, Transneft begins warning producers - Reuters

Russian oil pipeline monopolist Transneft has warned producers about a possible reduction in output after drone attacks on critical export ports and oil refineries, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing three industry sources, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past decade, oil and gas revenues have accounted for between one-third and one-half of all federal budget revenues in Russia, making the sector the most important source of funding for the government.

As the publication notes, citing representatives of the Ukrainian military and sources in the Russian industry, drones have hit at least 10 oil refineries, reducing Russia's refining capacity by almost a fifth, and damaged leading ports on the Baltic Sea - Ust-Luga and Primorsk.

Russian authorities have not publicly commented on the extent of the damage or the impact on production and exports.

However, Transneft, which accounts for more than 80% of all oil produced in Russia, has in recent days limited the ability of oil companies to store oil in its pipeline system, two industry sources close to Russian oil companies told Reuters.

Transneft has also warned producers that it may have to accept less oil if its infrastructure sustains further damage, two sources said.

These attacks could eventually force Russia, which accounts for 9% of global oil production, to cut output, two sources and a third source familiar with the operations of oil pumping companies said.

Transneft did not respond to requests for comment.

Primorsk, it is noted, partially resumed operations on Saturday after the attack, although, according to two sources, it is not yet clear how long it will take to complete full repairs.

According to industry sources, Russia has already lost some oil export capacity after another drone attack on the oil terminal in Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea in August.

"Russia's ability to increase oil production is now at risk due to limited storage capacity," said an analytical note from the American bank J.P. Morgan.

Refinery shutdowns, in turn, will also put pressure on production due to oil storage overload due to reduced refining volumes, writes Goldman Sachs.

Both banks said that production would fall only slightly, as Asian buyers are still interested in Russian oil.

Oil prices stabilized as the market weighed supply risks from Russia and the US interest rate decision16.09.25, 12:53 • 1894 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
JPMorgan Chase
Reuters