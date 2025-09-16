Oil prices stabilized as the market weighed supply risks from Russia and the US interest rate decision

$41.280.03
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 284 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 4264 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 11212 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 10596 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 21004 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 21153 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 54801 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 64829 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 46067 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 46725 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news
Israel launched a ground offensive on Gaza City to destroy Hamas - AxiosSeptember 15, 11:56 PM • 7924 views
Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPDPhotoSeptember 16, 12:27 AM • 15652 views
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warningSeptember 16, 02:28 AM • 10446 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 12265 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 16216 views
Publications
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 4272 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 11217 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 21014 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 30467 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 56337 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Oleh Syniehubov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 37799 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 37580 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 42701 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 48294 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 98260 views
Actual
BM-30 Smerch
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Fox News
Facebook

Oil prices stabilized as the market weighed supply risks from Russia and the US interest rate decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Oil prices remained stable on Tuesday. Brent crude futures fell 0.3% to $67.24 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3%.

Oil prices stabilized as the market weighed supply risks from Russia and the US interest rate decision

Oil prices remained stable on Tuesday as markets assessed potential supply disruptions from Russia after drone attacks on its refineries and the prospect of a US central bank interest rate cut, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

As of 08:19 GMT (11:19 Kyiv time), Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $67.24 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 19 cents, also 0.3%. On Monday, Brent crude rose 45 cents to $67.44, and WTI crude rose 61 cents to $63.30.

"An attack on an export terminal like Primorsk is aimed more at limiting Russia's ability to sell its oil abroad, affecting export markets," JP Morgan analysts said.

According to Goldman Sachs estimates, the strikes affected Russian refining capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day in August and since the beginning of the month.

"While uncertainty about additional tariffs and additional sanctions remains high, we assume only a slight decrease in production in Russia, as Asian buyers continue to signal their willingness to import Russian oil," the bank said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that the government would not impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods to encourage China to stop buying Russian oil, unless European countries impose their own tariffs on China and India, the largest buyers of Russian oil.

US will not impose tariffs on China over Russian oil without Europe - Minister16.09.25, 08:54 • 2986 views

Investors are also watching the US Federal Reserve meeting on September 16-17, where the bank is expected to cut interest rates.

While lower borrowing costs typically stimulate fuel demand, analysts are cautious about the overall state of the US economy.

Markets also factored in the possibility of a reduction in US oil inventories last week.

US oil inventories likely fell by 6.4 million barrels in the week ended September 12, after rising by 3.9 million barrels the previous week, Macquarie Group energy strategist Walt Chancellor said in a client note.

A Reuters poll conducted on Monday showed that analysts expected a decline in US crude and gasoline inventories last week, while distillate inventories likely rose.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Scott Bessent
JPMorgan Chase
Reuters
India
China
United States