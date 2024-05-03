UNESCO awards press freedom prize to all Palestinian journalists

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
UNESCO awards press freedom prize to all Palestinian journalists

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17516 views

UNESCO awarded the World Press Freedom Prize to all Palestinian journalists.

On Thursday, UNESCO awarded the World Press Freedom Prize to all Palestinian journalists covering the war in Gaza, where Israel has been fighting Hamas for more than six months, UNN reports, citing France 24.

Details

"In these times of darkness and hopelessness, we want to share a strong message of solidarity and recognition with those Palestinian journalists who are covering this crisis under such dramatic circumstances," said Mauricio Weibel, chairman of the international jury of media professionals.

"As humanity, we owe a huge debt to their courage and commitment to freedom of expression," he said.

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization , said that the award is "a tribute to the courage of journalists who have found themselves in difficult and dangerous circumstances.

Addendum

According to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 97 members of the press have been killed since the war began in October, 92 of whom were Palestinians.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
unescoUNESCO
new-york-cityNew York City
franceFrance
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

