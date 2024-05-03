UNESCO awards press freedom prize to all Palestinian journalists

On Thursday, UNESCO awarded the World Press Freedom Prize to all Palestinian journalists covering the war in Gaza, where Israel has been fighting Hamas for more than six months, UNN reports, citing France 24.

Details

"In these times of darkness and hopelessness, we want to share a strong message of solidarity and recognition with those Palestinian journalists who are covering this crisis under such dramatic circumstances," said Mauricio Weibel, chairman of the international jury of media professionals.

"As humanity, we owe a huge debt to their courage and commitment to freedom of expression," he said.

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization , said that the award is "a tribute to the courage of journalists who have found themselves in difficult and dangerous circumstances.

Addendum

According to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 97 members of the press have been killed since the war began in October, 92 of whom were Palestinians.