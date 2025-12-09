$42.070.01
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The occupation head of Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, announced his readiness to transfer part of the Azov-Black Sea coast to Belarus under the guise of "resort projects." Negotiations have been ongoing since the summer of 2024 regarding plots between Henichesk and Arabat Spit for long-term use.

Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk

The occupation leader of Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, announced his readiness to transfer part of the Azov-Black Sea coast to Belarus under the guise of "resort projects." In fact, this is an attempt to dispose of Ukrainian land and involve a third state in its control. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

According to the CNS, negotiations with Belarusian structures have been ongoing since at least the summer of 2024. The discussions concern areas between Henichesk and the Arabat Spit, and it is about long-term use, not tourist plans. Saldo calls this "an exchange of political loyalty."

CNS analysts emphasize: there will be no "sanatoriums." The territories can be used as logistics bases, closed sites, and dual-purpose infrastructure for the security forces of the Russian Federation and Belarus. This allows Moscow to create an actual military-political presence on Ukrainian lands under a resort facade.

For the occupiers, Kherson region is not a resort, but a resource zone for the strategic interests of the Russian Federation and its allies, with complete disregard for Ukrainian sovereignty.

- the message says.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the occupiers plan to transfer the Mariupol port under full external control of the Russian Federation, integrating it into Rostov's logistics hubs. This is the actual confiscation of strategic infrastructure, which is already being used to export Donbas resources.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine