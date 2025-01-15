ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 133540 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
Uncertainty over impact of sanctions limits oil price gains - Reuters

Uncertainty over impact of sanctions limits oil price gains - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33562 views

Brent and WTI oil prices rose amid US sanctions against Russian tankers. The IEA warns of possible supply disruptions, and OPEC predicts an increase in oil demand by 2026.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as the market focused on potential supply disruptions due to sanctions against Russian tankers, although the growth was restrained by a lack of clarity on their impact, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Futures for Brent crude oil rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.08 per barrel at 12:50 GMT (14:50 Kyiv time). US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 26 cents, or 0.34%, to $77.76.

The latest package of US sanctions on Russian oil could significantly disrupt the supply and distribution of Russian oil, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly oil market report on Wednesday, adding that "the full impact on the oil market and on access to Russian supplies is uncertain.

Concerns about a new package of sanctions seem to be supporting prices, along with the prospect of a weekly decline in US inventories, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"It looks like tankers carrying Russian oil are having a hard time unloading their cargoes around the world, which could potentially cause some short-term shortages," he added.

The key question is how much Russian supply will be lost on the global market and whether alternative measures will be able to compensate for the deficit, said IG market strategist Yep Jun Rong.

OPEC, meanwhile, expects global oil demand to grow by 1.43 million barrels per day in 2026, maintaining the same growth rate as in 2025, the group of producers said on Wednesday.

The 2026 forecast is in line with OPEC's view that oil demand will continue to grow over the next two decades. This is in contrast to the IEA, which expects demand to peak this decade as the world shifts to cleaner energy.

The market also found some support in the fall in US oil inventories last week, market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday.

According to forecasts, the price of Brent crude oil will fall by 8% to an average price of $74 per barrel in 2025 and drop to $66 in 2026, while the average price of WTI crude oil will be $70 in 2025 and fall to $62 in 2026, the publication writes.

Dozens of tankers drop anchor after new US sanctions against Russian oil14.01.25, 15:37 • 30518 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
opecOPEC
united-statesUnited States

