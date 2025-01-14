Dozens of tankers drop anchor after new US sanctions against Russian oil

At least 65 oil tankers have dropped anchor in various locations, including off the coasts of China and Russia, following the US decision to impose sanctions on Gazprom Neftegaz and Surgutneftegaz.

A ship tracking analysis revealed dozens of oil tankers that have dropped anchor since the US announced a new package of sanctions (January 10) - against more than 180 vessels that were delivering Russian oil; as well as sanctions against Russian oil companies, including Gazprom Neftegaz and Surgutneftegaz.

At least 65 oil tankers have dropped anchor in different locations, Reuters reports.

5 of these tankers were located near Chinese ports;

7 anchored off Singapore;

Others stopped near Russia in the Baltic Sea and the Far East.

These observations are based on MarineTraffic and LSEG ship tracking data.

Chinese state-owned oil companies are buying crude oil from the Middle East and other regions. This is due to fears of supply disruptions after new sanctions against Russia and Iran.

