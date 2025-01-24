Unauthorized military transfers: The Air Force has been reminded where to turn in case of violations

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100990 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102131 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110118 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112777 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104322 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137284 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103832 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113479 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121828 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 75421 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 116792 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 48584 views
02:48 PM • 50139 views
Unauthorized military transfers: The Air Force has been reminded where to turn in case of violations

Unauthorized military transfers: The Air Force has been reminded where to turn in case of violations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32176 views

The Air Force Command has reminded hotlines to report unauthorized transfers of servicemen to other branches of the military. The specialties from which transfers are prohibited have been defined.

The Air Force Command has reminded hotlines to report unauthorized transfers of servicemen to other branches of the military. The specialties from which transfers are prohibited have been determined, reports UNN.

We would like to remind you that the Air Force has hotlines for feedback, including to prevent cases of unauthorized transfers of Air Force personnel to other branches and services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. If such cases occur, please report them. We will respond accordingly. Currently, high-tech military specialties from which it is prohibited to transfer Air Force personnel to other branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been identified,

- the command emphasized.

Hotlines for the Air Force:

In the Air Force Command - tel. 0800500410-2-5, e-mail: [email protected]

In the air commands:

“Center - tel: 095 768 6398, e-mail: [email protected]

“Pivden - tel: 050 934 8119 e-mail: [email protected]

“Zahid - tel: 0 322 355 589, mail: [email protected]

“Vostok - tel: 0800500410-2-4, e-mail: [email protected]

Recall

The AFU has established a special commission to examine the circumstances of the transfer of servicemen to other branches of the military. The commission will review the transfer of specialists in short supply, including aviation and electronic warfare specialists.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

