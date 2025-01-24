Unauthorized military transfers: The Air Force has been reminded where to turn in case of violations

The Air Force Command has reminded hotlines to report unauthorized transfers of servicemen to other branches of the military. The specialties from which transfers are prohibited have been determined, reports UNN.



We would like to remind you that the Air Force has hotlines for feedback, including to prevent cases of unauthorized transfers of Air Force personnel to other branches and services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. If such cases occur, please report them. We will respond accordingly. Currently, high-tech military specialties from which it is prohibited to transfer Air Force personnel to other branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been identified, - the command emphasized.

Hotlines for the Air Force:

In the Air Force Command - tel. 0800500410-2-5, e-mail: [email protected]

In the air commands:

“Center - tel: 095 768 6398, e-mail: [email protected]

“Pivden - tel: 050 934 8119 e-mail: [email protected]

“Zahid - tel: 0 322 355 589, mail: [email protected]

“Vostok - tel: 0800500410-2-4, e-mail: [email protected]

Recall

The AFU has established a special commission to examine the circumstances of the transfer of servicemen to other branches of the military. The commission will review the transfer of specialists in short supply, including aviation and electronic warfare specialists.