Unacceptable violation: associations of a number of countries have been informed about attempts to reorganize curling in the TOT of Ukraine

The President of the All-Ukrainian Curling Federation appealed to the associations of 8 countries regarding Russia's attempts to include organizations from the TOT of Ukraine in its federation. The Norwegian association supported Ukraine by condemning Russia's actions.
As part of the suspension of Russian athletes, the president of the All-Ukrainian Curling Federation, Oleksiy Perevezentsev, appealed to the associations of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, recalling attempts to include regional organizations from the TOT of Ukraine in the Russian curling federation.
Oleksiy Perevezentsev, President of the All-Ukrainian Curling Federation, noted that the inclusion of regional organizations from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea and Sevastopol, in the Russian curling federation is an unacceptable violation.
The official addressed this message to the associations of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden with a clear call to support Ukraine.
It is already known that the Norwegian Curling Association has strongly supported Ukraine, stating that the actions of the Russian Federation contradict the Spirit of Curling and the Constitution of the World Federation.
Russia violates the autonomy of the member associations and undermines cooperation and mutual understanding between the members of the federation, which are fundamental principles of the organization.
The statement is part of a broad international campaign by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the Ukrainian sports community to suspend Russian athletes and sports organizations from international sport while Russian aggression continues.
