UN Security Council: Israel threatens "decisive response" to ceasefire violations, Iran thanks Qatar for peace

Israel will "resolutely respond" to any violations of the ceasefire agreement concluded with Iran. This was stated by Israeli Ambassador to the UN Dani Danon during a meeting of the UN Security Council , UNN reports.

Details

He thanked US President Donald Trump for his role in the ceasefire and stressed that Israel had "dealt a serious blow" to Iran with its attacks on Iranian regime targets.

Danon also commented on the possibility of diplomatic negotiations with Iran.

I believe it will happen soon - said the Israeli Ambassador to the UN.

Israel officially agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, Iranian television confirmed its start

In turn, Iranian Ambassador to the UN Ali Bahreini thanked Qatar for its role in the ceasefire.

I would like to sincerely thank our brotherly and friendly State of Qatar for its sincere and diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Israeli aggression, establishing a ceasefire and preventing further escalation of regional tensions that threaten peace and stability in the region. - said the Iranian diplomat.

Meanwhile, an unnamed diplomat told CNN that Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani secured a peace deal, allowing US President Donald Trump to announce a ceasefire.

Let us remind you

On the eve of US President Donald Trump reported that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire.

Later, US Vice President Jay Dee Vance stated that Iran is no longer able to create nuclear weapons after US strikes destroyed its infrastructure.

