Israel officially agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, Iranian television confirmed its start

Israel officially announced that it had agreed to US President Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal with Iran. Iranian state television also reported the start of the ceasefire, AP reported, writes UNN.

Details

"In light of achieving the goals of the operation and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel has agreed to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond with force to any violation of the ceasefire regime," reads a statement on the Israeli government's website.

Iranian state television reported that the ceasefire began at 7:30 a.m. local time in its war with Israel, AP reported.

