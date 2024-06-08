UN Secretary-General will not participate in the global peace summit
Kyiv • UNN
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will not take part in the global world of peace in Switzerland on June 15-16, instead the UN will be represented at the appropriate level.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will not attend the global peace summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. This was announced by his press secretary Stephane Dujarric, reports UNN.
Details
He was asked if Guterres would attend the peace summit, to which he replied in the negative.
He will not go, and I think we said that the UN will be represented at the appropriate level
He also added that all parties involved in organizing the summit were informed about this.
On May 29, the UN confirmed that it will take part in the global peace summit in Switzerland. However, it is not yet known who will represent the organization.
addition
The global peace summit in Switzerland at the level of leaders of the countries will be held on June 15-16. As of June 3, 107 countries have confirmed their participation in the summit, the Presidential Office said.
