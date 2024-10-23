UN Secretary-General Guterres arrives in Russia for the BRICS summit
Kyiv • UNN
António Guterres made an unannounced visit to Kazan at the beginning of the BRICS summit.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Kazan, Russia, on an unannounced visit on the day of the start of the three-day BRICS summit. This was reported by the Voice of America, Radio Liberty, and UNN.
Details
It is noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Guterres on the last day of the BRICS summit, on the sidelines of the summit. This was announced to journalists by Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
According to Radio Liberty, "despite the meeting between Putin and Guterres scheduled for October 24, there are no signs that Kyiv or Moscow are ready for broader peace talks to end the conflict.
Earlier, the newspaper reminds, Guterres constantly criticized Russia's actions, saying that Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine sets a "dangerous precedent" for the world. The UN chief has repeatedly called for a just peace that respects international law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Addendum
The day before, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry criticized the idea of such a visit.
The UN Secretary General rejected Ukraine's invitation to the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. He has, however, accepted an invitation to Kazan from war criminal Putin. This is a wrong choice that does not contribute to the cause of peace. It only damages the reputation of the UN,
