US President Donald Trump, during a speech at the UN headquarters in New York, sharply criticized the organization, stating that the escalator stop and teleprompter malfunction were a symbol of its inefficiency. At the same time, the UN responded that the technical problems occurred due to the fault of Trump's own team. This was reported by ABC News, writes UNN.

During the speech, the US president complained that the escalator "got stuck halfway up." However, it turned out that a representative of the US delegation inadvertently pressed the emergency stop button. UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric explained that this is a standard safety mechanism that prevents people from being injured.

In addition, Trump stated that the teleprompter was not working, joking about the "big problems" the operator would have. According to a UN official who wished to remain anonymous, the equipment for the president is managed by the White House itself, not by UN technical services.

The headquarters reminded that escalator and elevator malfunctions have happened before, as the organization is forced to save money due to a "liquidity crisis." This is largely caused by payment delays from the United States, which remains the organization's main donor.

