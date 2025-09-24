$41.380.00
UN responds to Trump's accusations of escalator and teleprompter malfunction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The UN denied Trump's accusations regarding the escalator and teleprompter malfunction, explaining that the technical problems occurred due to his team's fault. A representative of the US delegation accidentally pressed the escalator's emergency button, and the equipment for the president is managed by the White House.

UN responds to Trump's accusations of escalator and teleprompter malfunction

US President Donald Trump, during a speech at the UN headquarters in New York, sharply criticized the organization, stating that the escalator stop and teleprompter malfunction were a symbol of its inefficiency. At the same time, the UN responded that the technical problems occurred due to the fault of Trump's own team. This was reported by ABC News, writes UNN.

Details

During the speech, the US president complained that the escalator "got stuck halfway up." However, it turned out that a representative of the US delegation inadvertently pressed the emergency stop button. UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric explained that this is a standard safety mechanism that prevents people from being injured.

In addition, Trump stated that the teleprompter was not working, joking about the "big problems" the operator would have. According to a UN official who wished to remain anonymous, the equipment for the president is managed by the White House itself, not by UN technical services.

Cameras caught: Nawrocki at the UN General Assembly, likely using "snus"23.09.25, 21:21 • 3608 views

The headquarters reminded that escalator and elevator malfunctions have happened before, as the organization is forced to save money due to a "liquidity crisis." This is largely caused by payment delays from the United States, which remains the organization's main donor.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York. 

During a visit to New York, US First Lady Melania Trump found herself in an unpleasant situation: the escalator she stepped on at the UN headquarters unexpectedly stopped. The incident at the UN headquarters became a reason for a Secret Service investigation.

