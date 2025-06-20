Payments from the UN for Ukrainians extended: what you need to know

Payments for pensioners, individuals without pension rights, and people with disabilities from the UN program have been extended until the end of July, the Ministry of Social Policy announced on Friday, according to UNN.

Details

In August 2023, the Ministry of Social Policy, the Pension Fund, and the UN World Food Program (WFP) initiated a joint project to combine efforts in providing financial assistance from international humanitarian organizations to Ukrainian citizens.

Since then, vulnerable Ukrainians residing in areas of active or potential hostilities, who have low incomes and do not receive other financial assistance from international organizations, have been able to receive additional financial support.

We inform that these additional payments for pensioners, individuals without pension rights, and people with disabilities have been extended for another 2 months - until the end of July - noted the Ministry of Social Policy.

Thanks to this program, it is reported that over 315,000 Ukrainians receive about 216 million hryvnias monthly. In total, since the beginning of the project, WFP has provided assistance to vulnerable Ukrainians for over 5 billion hryvnias.

How much can be received

The amount of assistance is the difference between the pension (or social payment) that a person already receives and 3250 UAH. That is, if the social payment is, for example, 2,700 hryvnias, the person receives an additional 550 hryvnias of assistance from WFP.

"Recipients of assistance do not need to apply anywhere additionally. It will be paid in the same way the person already receives a pension or social payments (to a bank card or via Ukrposhta)," the Ministry of Social Policy emphasized.

More details on recipient categories can be found on the Ministry of Social Policy website.

