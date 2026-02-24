Photo: pixabay

The UN General Assembly has resumed its 11th emergency special session to discuss the legal and political aspects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This was discussed during the General Assembly meeting, as reported by UNN.

Details

The basis for resuming the session was an appeal from Ukraine and Latvia. A corresponding letter requesting the resumption of the emergency special session was sent to the President of the General Assembly by representatives of the two states on February 18, 2026.

It was also emphasized that the decision to resume work was made in accordance with a previous General Assembly resolution that allowed the session to be resumed at the request of member states.

It is expected that within the framework of the resumed session, UN member states will consider further steps by the international community in response to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, as well as legal mechanisms for holding the Russian Federation accountable.

Recall

The United Nations is facing a financial crisis. The United States has paid only about $160 million of its more than $4 billion debt.