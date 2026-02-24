UN General Assembly resumes emergency session on Russian aggression against Ukraine

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
03:23 PM • 1938 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 5570 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 6870 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 14487 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 11659 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 27606 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 20539 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18725 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18164 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16726 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0m/s
78%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 24875 views
Kyiv to host meetings of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summitFebruary 24, 07:43 AM • 4400 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 13831 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 18427 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 8670 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 14487 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 27606 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 46929 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 66223 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 69288 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 2214 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 8942 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 25217 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 22933 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 23694 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Starlink
Tor missile system

UN General Assembly resumes emergency session on Russian aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The UN General Assembly has resumed its 11th emergency special session to discuss the legal and political aspects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The decision was made at the request of Ukraine and Latvia.

UN General Assembly resumes emergency session on Russian aggression against Ukraine
Photo: pixabay

The UN General Assembly has resumed its 11th emergency special session to discuss the legal and political aspects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This was discussed during the General Assembly meeting, as reported by UNN.

Details

The basis for resuming the session was an appeal from Ukraine and Latvia. A corresponding letter requesting the resumption of the emergency special session was sent to the President of the General Assembly by representatives of the two states on February 18, 2026.

It was also emphasized that the decision to resume work was made in accordance with a previous General Assembly resolution that allowed the session to be resumed at the request of member states.

It is expected that within the framework of the resumed session, UN member states will consider further steps by the international community in response to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, as well as legal mechanisms for holding the Russian Federation accountable.

Recall

The United Nations is facing a financial crisis. The United States has paid only about $160 million of its more than $4 billion debt.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
Latvia
United Nations
United States
Ukraine