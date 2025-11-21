UN: Food supplies to Gaza improved after truce, but humanitarian crisis continues

Photo: Reuters

The UN World Food Programme says that more food is entering Gaza after the October ceasefire, but it is still not enough to cover the massive needs of the population, especially ahead of winter. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Things are better than before the ceasefire, but we still have a lot to do. Sustained support is an important effort to help families restore their health, nutrition and lives. - said WFP spokesman Martin Penner.

The organization states that hundreds of thousands of people remain in critical need, and global estimates indicate that at least half a million residents of the enclave are already in a state of hunger.

At least 25 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes

The situation was exacerbated by heavy rains this week, which damaged some food supplies. WFP Senior Spokesperson Abeer Etefa noted that this is just the beginning of the difficulties, as winter complicates living conditions for families who have lost their homes and incomes.

After the fragile truce came into effect on October 10, the WFP delivered 40,000 tons of food to Gaza. However, due to logistical barriers, at the beginning of the month, only 30% of the planned 1.6 million people (about 530,000) could be helped. Now, according to the organization, the pace of supplies is increasing.

Israel strikes Gaza after truce: dead and wounded reported

Penner also emphasizes that Gaza's markets are partially reviving, but prices remain out of reach for most residents: chicken costs about $25, so many families are completely dependent on humanitarian support.

UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Gaza peace plan