UN envoy to Ukraine hints that Crimean bridge will disappear this year

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103535 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112993 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155604 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159048 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256043 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175194 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166199 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148456 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229153 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113112 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 35430 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 41254 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 47861 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 45519 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 33971 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256051 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229159 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214953 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240539 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227095 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103544 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75502 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81585 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114076 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114917 views
UN envoy to Ukraine hints that Crimean bridge will disappear this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33074 views

The UN ambassador to Ukraine hinted at the possible destruction of the Kerch bridge connecting Russia and Crimea by the end of 2024, showing an illustration without the bridge.

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya , hinted at the destruction of the Kerch Bridge by the end of 2024. On the social network X the diplomat published an illustration with different  bridges, where the Crimean  bridge is absent, UNN reports. 

Details 

Kyslytsia's illustration lists six "main types of bridges for 2024": arch, cantilever, suspension, cable-stayed, linked arch, and "Kerch bridges.

In the first five cases, schematic illustrations of the bridges are shown. But under the caption "Kerch bridges" there is an empty space.

Under the post, social media users suggested that the UN envoy hinted at the destruction of the illegally built bridge. 

Image

In April , The Guardian, citing anonymous high-ranking officials in the GUR , wrote that this year Ukraine wants to destroy the Crimean bridge, so the intelligence services are already preparing for a new attack. 

According to Kirill Budanov, the head of the GUR, the Crimean bridge is carefully guarded and protected by Russia, but Ukrainian special services are working on this issue, as it remains an important target for interrupting Russian supplies.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
hardianThe Guardian
united-nationsUnited Nations
sergiy-kyslytsyaSergiy Kyslytsya
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine
twitterTwitter

Contact us about advertising