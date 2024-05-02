UN envoy to Ukraine hints that Crimean bridge will disappear this year

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya , hinted at the destruction of the Kerch Bridge by the end of 2024. On the social network X the diplomat published an illustration with different bridges, where the Crimean bridge is absent, UNN reports.

Details

Kyslytsia's illustration lists six "main types of bridges for 2024": arch, cantilever, suspension, cable-stayed, linked arch, and "Kerch bridges.

In the first five cases, schematic illustrations of the bridges are shown. But under the caption "Kerch bridges" there is an empty space.

Under the post, social media users suggested that the UN envoy hinted at the destruction of the illegally built bridge.

In April , The Guardian, citing anonymous high-ranking officials in the GUR , wrote that this year Ukraine wants to destroy the Crimean bridge, so the intelligence services are already preparing for a new attack.

According to Kirill Budanov, the head of the GUR, the Crimean bridge is carefully guarded and protected by Russia, but Ukrainian special services are working on this issue, as it remains an important target for interrupting Russian supplies.