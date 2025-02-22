Umerov met with the Bundeswehr Inspector General and informed him about Russia's preparation of new divisions
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with General Carsten Breuer to discuss Russia's preparation of new divisions. The parties analyzed military assistance from allies and reforms in the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with General Carsten Breuer, Inspector General of the German Armed Forces. Umerov informed the general about Russia's preparation of new divisions that pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the whole of Europe, UNN reports.
I held a productive meeting with General Carsten Breuer, Inspector General of the German Armed Forces. Germany is our reliable partner and friend, which has provided Ukraine with the largest amount of military assistance among all European countries. General Breuer reaffirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine, including in the Ramstein format,
The Ukrainian Defense Minister and Breuer discussed the security situation and plans of Russia.
We discussed the security situation and the enemy's plans. We informed the general about Russia's preparation of new divisions that pose a threat not only to Ukraine but to the whole of Europe,
According to him, they separately analyzed the status of military aid from the allies and the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.
Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk presented the reforms that the Ministry of Defense is implementing in the Defense Forces, including new approaches to mobilization and unit management. We are open to studying and adapting the best practices of the Bundeswehr to strengthen the Ukrainian army... Ukraine and Germany continue to cooperate for the sake of victory and a just peace,