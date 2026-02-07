Umerov discussed defense cooperation with French Armed Forces Minister Wautrin: what was agreed upon

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
08:45 PM • 1680 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
08:13 PM • 3612 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 13516 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 18698 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 18347 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 22756 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 34617 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 46870 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 41723 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 31693 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
92%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"February 7, 11:57 AM • 10166 views
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: 10 people injured, dog shelter destroyed, animals killedPhotoFebruary 7, 12:10 PM • 5358 views
They do this because they understand that Ukraine will not recognize it: Zelenskyy on Russia's demands to recognize Crimea as RussianFebruary 7, 12:21 PM • 5824 views
Ukraine received 300 generators worth 417 thousand euros from SECI: which social facilities and cities are prioritizedPhotoVideoFebruary 7, 01:59 PM • 4868 views
Energy system on the brink: additional support points being deployed in Kyiv and region due to critical power deficit – Ministry of Energy05:17 PM • 4894 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 26037 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 47210 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 42334 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 44310 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 57115 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Benjamin Netanyahu
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Oman
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 15048 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 29196 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 31489 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 40409 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 43528 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Kh-101

Umerov discussed defense cooperation with French Armed Forces Minister Wautrin: what was agreed upon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met with French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Wautrin. The parties discussed the security situation and further cooperation in the field of defense.

Umerov discussed defense cooperation with French Armed Forces Minister Wautrin: what was agreed upon

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov held a "productive" meeting with French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Umerov, the parties discussed the current security situation, priority defense needs, and further areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of defense and military-technical support.

France is one of Ukraine's key partners in the field of security and defense. We highly appreciate France's consistent support and look forward to further deepening our cooperation.

- said the head of the NSDC.

He added that Vautrin "confirmed unwavering support and assured of France's readiness to continue developing cooperation in the defense sector."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin the strengthening of air defense and the supply of modern fighter jets. The meeting focused on strengthening the energy system and expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force.

France will increase pressure on Russia and is working on new sanctions - Macron29.01.26, 10:32 • 13639 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
France
Ukraine