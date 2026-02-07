Umerov discussed defense cooperation with French Armed Forces Minister Wautrin: what was agreed upon
Kyiv • UNN
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met with French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Wautrin. The parties discussed the security situation and further cooperation in the field of defense.
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov held a "productive" meeting with French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
According to Umerov, the parties discussed the current security situation, priority defense needs, and further areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of defense and military-technical support.
France is one of Ukraine's key partners in the field of security and defense. We highly appreciate France's consistent support and look forward to further deepening our cooperation.
He added that Vautrin "confirmed unwavering support and assured of France's readiness to continue developing cooperation in the defense sector."
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin the strengthening of air defense and the supply of modern fighter jets. The meeting focused on strengthening the energy system and expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force.
France will increase pressure on Russia and is working on new sanctions - Macron29.01.26, 10:32 • 13639 views