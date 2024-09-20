Umerov and von der Leyen open the EU Defense Innovation Office

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Umerov and von der Leyen open the EU Defense Innovation Office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19392 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister and the head of the European Commission opened the EU Defense Innovation Office. Umerov called for investment in Ukrainian producers and emphasized the goals of cooperation: restoring peace and Ukraine's integration into the EU.

On Friday, September 20, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the head of the European Commission and Ursula von der Leyen opened the EU Defense Innovation Office. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The event was a new level of cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in the field of defense technologies. The main focus is to join forces to strengthen defense capabilities, including joint developments in IT and weapons production

- the Defense Ministry said. 

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine noted the strengthening of cooperation with the EU in the field of defense technologies and the potential of Ukrainian defense production. 

Zelenskyy holds a meeting with the Security Council: they discussed energy protection and missile production20.09.24, 18:01 • 33260 views

Umerov also called on European partners to invest in Ukrainian producers and emphasized two main goals of cooperation with the European Commission: restoring peace and stability in Europe and ensuring Ukraine's right to be part of the European Union.

What can we offer our European partners? Over the past 2.5 years, Ukraine has rapidly become a global leader in drone technology. Today, more than 500 Ukrainian drone manufacturers and thousands of developers create advanced solutions for combat operations. With an annual production capacity of up to 3 million drones, Ukraine has established itself as a true defense and technology center

- said the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. 

Recall

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has received the first 40.7 million euros of the announced aid package from Denmark. The funds will be used for the production of 18 newest Ukrainian Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising