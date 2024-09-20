Umerov and von der Leyen open the EU Defense Innovation Office

On Friday, September 20, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the head of the European Commission and Ursula von der Leyen opened the EU Defense Innovation Office. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The event was a new level of cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in the field of defense technologies. The main focus is to join forces to strengthen defense capabilities, including joint developments in IT and weapons production - the Defense Ministry said.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine noted the strengthening of cooperation with the EU in the field of defense technologies and the potential of Ukrainian defense production.

Umerov also called on European partners to invest in Ukrainian producers and emphasized two main goals of cooperation with the European Commission: restoring peace and stability in Europe and ensuring Ukraine's right to be part of the European Union.

What can we offer our European partners? Over the past 2.5 years, Ukraine has rapidly become a global leader in drone technology. Today, more than 500 Ukrainian drone manufacturers and thousands of developers create advanced solutions for combat operations. With an annual production capacity of up to 3 million drones, Ukraine has established itself as a true defense and technology center

- said the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

