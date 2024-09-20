Zelenskyy holds a meeting with the Security Council: they discussed energy protection and missile production

On Friday, September 20, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting to discuss energy security, Ukraine's own missile production, and the situation at the front. The head of state said this in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

Important Bet. Issues that are critical to the strength of Ukraine. The first is the protection of the energy sector this winter. All the main representatives of the industry were present. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko - The president said.

The meeting reviewed the state of engineering protection of facilities, the schedule for completing fortifications, and the deployment of electronic warfare and air defense, including the Patriot systems that we expect to receive in the near future.

The second is our own production of missiles, drones, and electronic warfare equipment. Reports by Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga. Solutions that will allow our industry to maximize its potential: long-term contracts from the state and attracting foreign investment - the head of state said.

In addition, the situation at the frontline was the topic of the meeting. In particular, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about the situation in all major areas. There were also reports from intelligence representatives Kyrylo Budanov and Oleh Ivashchenko.

Recall

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has received the first €40.7 million of the announced aid package from Denmark. The funds will be used for the production of 18 newest Ukrainian self-propelled artillery systems “Bohdan.”