Umerov and Syrsky have a telephone conversation with the head of the Pentagon
Kyiv • UNN
During a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of Defense, the Ukrainian military discussed the current situation at the front and plans to meet Ukraine's military needs.
On Tuesday evening, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, had a conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Umerov reported this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.
Details
General Syrskyi informed about the current situation on the frontline.
We discussed a common understanding of the situation and an action plan. We also focused on the supply of ammunition
He noted that work is underway on the immediate needs of the Armed Forces and long-term planning in the format of coalitions of capabilities and in the Ramstein format.
Umerov discusses increase in supplies of shells to Ukraine with Czech Defense Minister19.02.24, 19:07 • 29269 views