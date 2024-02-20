Umerov and Syrsky have a telephone conversation with the head of the Pentagon

On Tuesday evening, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, had a conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Umerov reported this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

General Syrskyi informed about the current situation on the frontline.

We discussed a common understanding of the situation and an action plan. We also focused on the supply of ammunition Umerov informed.

He noted that work is underway on the immediate needs of the Armed Forces and long-term planning in the format of coalitions of capabilities and in the Ramstein format.

