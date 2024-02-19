Umerov discusses increase in supplies of shells to Ukraine with Czech Defense Minister
Ukraine's Defense Minister thanked the Czech Defense Minister for his continued military assistance and training of Ukrainian pilots during a telephone conversation to discuss increasing supplies of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with his Czech counterpart Jana Chernokhova. The Ukrainian official said this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.
Details
In particular, Umerov thanked the Czech Republic for uninterrupted military assistance, training of Ukrainian pilots and participation in the Coalition for Demining
He had a fruitful conversation with the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Jana Černohová... Emphasized the importance of increasing the supply of artillery ammunition. I am grateful to my Czech colleagues for their active position in providing Ukraine with the necessary ammunition. We hope that the aggressor at the front will soon feel the results of our cooperation
Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country has found sources abroad to supply Ukraine with shells, in particular, it is possible to supply 500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells from third countries within weeks if the necessary funding is received.