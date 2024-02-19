ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Umerov discusses increase in supplies of shells to Ukraine with Czech Defense Minister

Umerov discusses increase in supplies of shells to Ukraine with Czech Defense Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29270 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister thanked the Czech Defense Minister for his continued military assistance and training of Ukrainian pilots during a telephone conversation to discuss increasing supplies of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with his Czech counterpart Jana Chernokhova. The Ukrainian official said this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, Umerov thanked the Czech Republic for uninterrupted military assistance, training of Ukrainian pilots and participation in the Coalition for Demining

He had a fruitful conversation with the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Jana Černohová... Emphasized the importance of increasing the supply of artillery ammunition. I am grateful to my Czech colleagues for their active position in providing Ukraine with the necessary ammunition. We hope that the aggressor at the front will soon feel the results of our cooperation

- the post reads. 

Presidents of Ukraine and the Czech Republic to discuss supply of shells to Ukraine during meeting in Munich - Presidential Administration17.02.24, 20:29 • 105305 views

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country has found sources abroad to supply Ukraine with shells, in particular, it is possible to supply 500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells from third countries within weeks if the necessary funding is received. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
jana-cernochovaJana Černochová
munichMunich
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine

