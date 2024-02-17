Presidents of Ukraine and the Czech Republic to discuss supply of shells to Ukraine during meeting in Munich - Presidential Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon meet with Czech President Petr Pavel on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of the Ukrainian state, Serhiy Nikiforov, on the air of "We are Ukraine," UNN reports.

He noted that the meeting would discuss the possibility of supplying Ukraine with the missiles previously announced by the Czech Republic.

"Ukraine is currently experiencing a great shortage of artillery shells. This topic will be one of the most important. If we get answers, we will definitely share them with you," said the press secretary of the President of Ukraine.

