Czech President "found" 800 thousand shells of various calibers for Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country has found sources abroad to supply Ukraine with shells, in particular, it is possible to supply 500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells from third countries within weeks if the necessary funding is received. This was reported by Seznam Zprávy, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the Czech Republic has found sources abroad for hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds that it could deliver to Ukraine in a matter of weeks if it secures funding from partners in the United States, Germany, Sweden, and other countries.

"We have identified half a million pieces of 155-millimeter caliber ammunition and 300,000 pieces of 122-millimeter caliber," Pavlo said.

Recall

