Umerov announced the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council

Umerov announced the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 81655 views

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom. The parties discussed the situation at the frontline and preparations for the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

The situation at the front, the defense needs of the country and plans for the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council were discussed by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov with the Secretary of State for Defense of Great Britain John Geely. UNN informs about this with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday, February 05, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with the Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom, John Healey.

They discussed the current situation at the front and Ukraine's top defense priorities. Special attention was paid to the preparations for the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which will take place in the near future. This is a key format for strengthening our cooperation with our allies and coordinating further steps in the security sphere

- Rustem Umerov said.

The Defense Minister also thanked the United Kingdom for its unwavering support for Ukraine and effective dialogue.

Recall 

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his British counterpart John Healey to discuss cooperation in 2025. The UK will continue to support Ukraine and invest in arms production, including air defense and long-range weapons.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

